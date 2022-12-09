Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.25.

NYSE PWR opened at $150.31 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,018,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,313,000 after buying an additional 579,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $64,330,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

