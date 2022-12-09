QUASA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $127,251.92 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $104.74 million and approximately $127,251.92 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010807 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00046793 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020855 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00239930 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00135983 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $130,033.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

