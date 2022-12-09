QUASA (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $129,064.83

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $104.83 million and $129,064.83 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00136046 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $129,179.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

