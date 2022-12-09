Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.42

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.42 and traded as high as C$28.84. Quebecor shares last traded at C$28.33, with a volume of 1,600,596 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.28.

Quebecor Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

