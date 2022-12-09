R. F. Lafferty Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $28.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by R. F. Lafferty from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.81.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,087.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,087.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 955,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,431,470.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,873 shares of company stock worth $1,347,294. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

