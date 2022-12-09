R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Raised to $15.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCM. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on R1 RCM to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.62.

R1 RCM Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of RCM stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 171.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. Equities analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 158.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $189,073,000 after buying an additional 6,251,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 122.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,594 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 372.1% during the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after buying an additional 1,171,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after buying an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 34.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,135,301 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after buying an additional 1,057,169 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

