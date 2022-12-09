R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on R1 RCM to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Shares of RCM opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 171.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. Research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,712 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 72,973 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after buying an additional 628,374 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

