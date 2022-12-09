Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,201,154 shares.The stock last traded at $3.27 and had previously closed at $3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 7.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $724.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

In related news, Director Shashank Samant acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.