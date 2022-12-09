Radio Caca (RACA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.52 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $70.04 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.00 or 0.01703030 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00015114 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00028667 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00035072 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000513 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.01772302 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,823,771,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

