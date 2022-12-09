Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rallybio Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $4.78 on Friday. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $153.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the 1st quarter worth about $3,043,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rallybio by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rallybio by 122.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 390,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rallybio by 57.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 90,377 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rallybio by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 83,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.