Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 16.2 %

METC stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $136.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 47.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.