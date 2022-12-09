Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.77-$2.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ramaco Resources also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ METC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,129. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $402.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $136.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 23.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.