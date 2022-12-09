RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Up 4.4%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.20. 13,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 406,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RAPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $89,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,990. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 264,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,621 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

