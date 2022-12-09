RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Up 4.4%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.20. 13,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 406,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RAPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 264,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,621 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.