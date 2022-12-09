Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $26.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 81.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Brandon Solano acquired 24,650 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $38,700.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,230.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Stories

