Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $0.20

Raydium (RAY) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $31.71 million and approximately $14.45 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $954.98 or 0.05557011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00507633 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.44 or 0.30342715 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,597,301 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

