Raydium Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001091 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $30.32 million and $4.66 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,430,076 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.