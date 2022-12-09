Raymond James Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $130.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.9 %

ICE opened at $104.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.25.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.