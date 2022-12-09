Raymond James Cuts Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CVE NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.