RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) Insider Acquires £16,500 in Stock

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating) insider Nicola Foulston bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($20,119.50).

RBG Stock Performance

LON RBGP opened at GBX 67 ($0.82) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.77. RBG Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 137.89 ($1.68).

Get RBG alerts:

RBG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. RBG’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

