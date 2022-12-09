Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alibaba Group (BABA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA):

11/18/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $206.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $132.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $146.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00.

11/1/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $90.00.

10/28/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BABA stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.96. The company had a trading volume of 362,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,839,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.32. The company has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $138.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

