ReddCoin Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $9,674.70 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00446255 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00035793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001210 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

