Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of 87.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.9%.

NYSE:RWT opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

