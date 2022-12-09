Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Major Shareholder Charles L. Frischer Purchases 14,182 Shares of Stock

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles L. Frischer purchased 14,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $24,109.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 437,635 shares in the company, valued at $743,979.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Regional Health Properties Stock Performance

RHE opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.13. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the third quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.