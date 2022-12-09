Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives $22.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

RLMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 72,680 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,756,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 47.8 %

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.02. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.