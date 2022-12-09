Ren (REN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.67 Million

Ren (REN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Ren token can now be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $82.67 million and $10.28 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ren Token Profile

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

