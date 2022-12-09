Render Token (RNDR) Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00003019 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $131.04 million and approximately $15.94 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $949.50 or 0.05546704 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00503015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.90 or 0.30066706 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

