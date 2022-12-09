ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

SOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ReneSola from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola Trading Up 4.7 %

SOL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 688,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.95 million, a P/E ratio of -487.00 and a beta of 1.99. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 765,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.