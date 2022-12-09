Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Rent-A-Center has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rent-A-Center to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Rent-A-Center Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RCII stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Insider Activity

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,475 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 53.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $340,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

