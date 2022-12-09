Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT Raised to $11.00 at Barclays

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Repay to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Repay to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens began coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of RPAY opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Repay has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.46 million, a P/E ratio of -821.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

In other Repay news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $103,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $178,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $103,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 181,000 shares of company stock worth $1,278,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Repay during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Repay by 5,518.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Repay by 131.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Repay during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

