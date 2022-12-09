Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 8th (ATHM, ATO, ATVI, BCLI, BIDU, CRS, DHR, DOV, GIS, HCKT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 8th:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

