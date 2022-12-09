Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Covestro (1COV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Covestro (ETR: 1COV):

12/9/2022 – Covestro was given a new €45.00 ($47.37) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/7/2022 – Covestro was given a new €40.00 ($42.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/6/2022 – Covestro was given a new €44.00 ($46.32) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/2/2022 – Covestro was given a new €40.00 ($42.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/30/2022 – Covestro was given a new €45.00 ($47.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/28/2022 – Covestro was given a new €47.00 ($49.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/28/2022 – Covestro was given a new €36.00 ($37.89) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/21/2022 – Covestro was given a new €36.00 ($37.89) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/21/2022 – Covestro was given a new €56.00 ($58.95) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/17/2022 – Covestro was given a new €41.00 ($43.16) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/15/2022 – Covestro was given a new €40.00 ($42.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/14/2022 – Covestro was given a new €56.00 ($58.95) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/8/2022 – Covestro was given a new €44.00 ($46.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/7/2022 – Covestro was given a new €40.00 ($42.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/31/2022 – Covestro was given a new €36.00 ($37.89) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2022 – Covestro was given a new €44.00 ($46.32) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/26/2022 – Covestro was given a new €31.00 ($32.63) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/26/2022 – Covestro was given a new €45.00 ($47.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/25/2022 – Covestro was given a new €40.00 ($42.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/25/2022 – Covestro was given a new €41.00 ($43.16) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/25/2022 – Covestro was given a new €32.00 ($33.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/25/2022 – Covestro was given a new €44.00 ($46.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/25/2022 – Covestro was given a new €40.00 ($42.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/20/2022 – Covestro was given a new €57.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/19/2022 – Covestro was given a new €44.00 ($46.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/18/2022 – Covestro was given a new €41.00 ($43.16) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/13/2022 – Covestro was given a new €40.00 ($42.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/11/2022 – Covestro was given a new €42.00 ($44.21) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/11/2022 – Covestro was given a new €40.00 ($42.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2022 – Covestro was given a new €44.00 ($46.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of 1COV traded down €0.28 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €36.04 ($37.94). The stock had a trading volume of 636,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. Covestro AG has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($29.15) and a fifty-two week high of €58.00 ($61.05).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

