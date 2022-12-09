Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 2,132 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock remained flat at $148.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.06. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.