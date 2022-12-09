Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 2,132 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVE stock remained flat at $148.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.06. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
