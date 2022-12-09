Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 326 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 2.0% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Bank of Marin grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 88.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 226,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.65. 9,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,523. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

