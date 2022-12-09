Retirement Income Solutions Inc Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald's Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $272.67. 20,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,065. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.61. The company has a market cap of $199.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

