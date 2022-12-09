Retirement Income Solutions Inc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 187,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,303,937. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

