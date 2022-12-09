Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 0.6% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned approximately 0.76% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of PDEC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.29. 6,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

