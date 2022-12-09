Retirement Income Solutions Inc Makes New $322,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 474.5% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.67. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,844. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.41. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

