Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 1,774 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 70,107 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 913,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,812,000 after acquiring an additional 509,518 shares in the last quarter. Continental Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $39.36. 628,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,999,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

