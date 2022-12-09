Reviewing Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) & Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO)

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumo Logic has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Sumo Logic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sumo Logic $242.13 million 4.20 -$123.36 million ($1.13) -7.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tamino Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sumo Logic.

72.0% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tamino Minerals and Sumo Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumo Logic 0 4 2 0 2.33

Sumo Logic has a consensus price target of $13.07, indicating a potential upside of 54.33%. Given Sumo Logic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Sumo Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A Sumo Logic -45.31% -28.15% -18.97%

Summary

Sumo Logic beats Tamino Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads. The company also provides observability solution, an out-of-the-box solution for managing their application reliability for cloud applications; and security solution that helps developers, security analysts, and security operation centers that detect threats, perform security analysis and forensics, and automate security responses to remediate against those threats for cloud applications. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

