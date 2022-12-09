Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down to $26.39

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.39, but opened at $25.48. Revolve Group shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 2,649 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

About Revolve Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.