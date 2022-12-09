Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.30-$1.36 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. 2,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,240. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 485.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

