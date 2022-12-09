RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Shares of RH stock traded up $7.55 on Friday, reaching $273.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $658.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.48 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 24.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,216 shares of company stock worth $11,540,837. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

