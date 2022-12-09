RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $322.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded RH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $328.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of RH stock traded up $7.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.93. 27,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,848. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.43 and its 200-day moving average is $265.67. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $658.51.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RH will post 24.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,837 in the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.