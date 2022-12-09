Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 4.7%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 3,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 573,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.22. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.83% and a negative net margin of 1,089.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 million. Analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,159,000 after acquiring an additional 662,798 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,266 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,041,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.