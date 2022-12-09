Ribbon Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.33 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $77.33 million and $630,471.14 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

