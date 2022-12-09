RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $523.00 million-$529.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.97 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.97-$1.98 EPS.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on RingCentral to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on RingCentral to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.87.

RNG opened at $36.35 on Friday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $201.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $95,275.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,224.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,052 shares of company stock worth $586,905. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

