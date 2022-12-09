Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Hits $1.17 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $6,602.68 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010843 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00240226 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

