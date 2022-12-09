Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.25

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.25 and traded as low as $8.75. Rithm Capital shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 3,427,780 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RITM. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

