RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 403,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,526,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of First Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $1,360,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBMS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.24. 612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,108. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

