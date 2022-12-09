RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 11,683 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 775.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 68,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.94. 44,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,034. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.